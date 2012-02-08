CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Cognizant Q4 profit beats, sees strong FY12

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
* Sees FY adj EPS at least $3.69 vs est. $3.62
* Sees FY rev at least $7.53 bln vs $7.48 bln
* Q4 adj. EPS $0.84 vs est. $0.82
* Q4 rev $1.66 bln vs est. $1.67 bln
Feb 8 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp reported a fourth-quarter profit that beat Wall Street estimates, as revenue jumped 27 percent, and the IT services provider forecast a strong 2012.
Separately, the company said it promoted Karen McLoughlin as chief financial officer, replacing Gordon Coburn. McLoughlin joined Cognizant in 2003 and most recently served as a senior vice president. Coburn has been promoted as president.
Cognizant projected 2012 adjusted earnings of at least $3.69 per share, excluding options expenses, on revenue of at least $7.53 billion.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S were expecting the company to earn $3.62 a share, excluding options expense, on sales of $7.48 billion for the full year.
Fourth-quarter net income rose to $240.1 million, or 78 cents a share, from $206.2 million, or 66 cents a share, last year.
The company, which has never posted earnings below Wall Street estimates in at least nine quarters now, earned 84 cents a share, excluding items -- higher than analysts estimate of 82 cents a share.
Revenue came in at $1.66 billion, missing analysts' expectation for the second time in a year.
Shares of the company, which have gained more than 30 percent in value since touching a year-low of $53.54 in August, closed at $72.01 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.