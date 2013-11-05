UPDATE 2-Cognizant beats estimates as Obamacare boosts revenue

* Sees 2013 earnings of at least $4.01/share vs prev
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Nov 5 IT services firm Cognizant Technology
Solutions Corp reported a better-than-expected 22
percent rise in revenue, helped by contracts from insurers
setting up online exchanges as part of President Barack Obama's
healthcare reforms.
Cognizant's shares rose as much as 4 percent to a life high
of $90.70 in early trading on Tuesday.
The company, which also raised its full-year forecast for
both profit and revenue, said it would focus on winning more
business from governments.
"In the United States, for example, there's a lot of work
for the state level and the federal level because of
healthcare," Chief Financial Officer Karen McLoughlin told
Reuters. "In the United Kingdom, we're seeing opportunity in
healthcare and financial services."
Revenue in the healthcare business jumped 24 percent to
about $600 million in the third quarter.
Online insurance exchanges opened on Oct. 1 as part of
Obama's healthcare reform, often called "Obamacare", to offer
health insurance plans to millions of uninsured Americans.
Cognizant supports the operators of these exchanges by
providing services such as connecting payers to the exchanges
and call center operations to handle customer queries.
Revenue from its biggest market, North America, rose 18.5
percent to $1.78 billion.
Cognizant said an uptick in discretionary spending from
Europe, particularly in the UK, boosted revenue from the region
by 37 percent to $414.7 million.
For most of last year, companies had cut back on IT
spending, delayed deals and signed fewer large contracts.
Indian IT rivals Infosys Ltd and Tata
Consultancy Services also reported a jump in quarterly
profit, helped like Cognizant by growing demand from financial
clients and from Europe.
EUROPE GAINS
Instability in Europe has forced companies there to cut
costs by outsourcing. Cognizant, which operates on lower margins
than its rivals, has been able to win a larger share of the
business.
"We continue to also see healthy demand in the sort of
traditional outsourcing types of businesses on the continent,"
Chief Executive Francisco D'Souza said on the conference call.
Cognizant's third-quarter sales rose 22 percent to $2.31
billion.
The company's net income rose to $319.6 million, or $1.05
per share in the third quarter, from $276.9 million, or 91 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.01 per share
on revenue of $2.26 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company said it expects earnings of at least $4.01 per
share on revenue growth of at least 20.3 percent to $8.84
billion.
It had previously forecast earnings of at least $3.96 per
share on revenue growth of at least 19 percent to $8.74 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $3.98 per
share on revenue of $8.76 billion.
Shares of Teaneck, New Jersey-based Cognizant, which has
most of its employees in India, were up 3 percent at $89.41 on
the Nasdaq on Tuesday.