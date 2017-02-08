Cognizant names three directors to board in deal with Elliott

Feb 8 IT services provider Cognizant Technology
Solutions Corp said on Wednesday it named three
directors to its board in a deal with activist shareholder
Elliott Management.
Elliott disclosed a more than 4 percent stake in Cognizant
in November and had urged the IT services provider to take steps
to boost shareholder value.
The company also said fourth-quarter revenue rose about 7
percent to $3.46 billion from $3.23 billion helped by ongoing
demand for its cloud services.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)