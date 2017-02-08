版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 8日 星期三 19:07 BJT

Cognizant names three directors to board in deal with Elliott

Feb 8 IT services provider Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp said on Wednesday it named three directors to its board in a deal with activist shareholder Elliott Management.

Elliott disclosed a more than 4 percent stake in Cognizant in November and had urged the IT services provider to take steps to boost shareholder value.

The company also said fourth-quarter revenue rose about 7 percent to $3.46 billion from $3.23 billion helped by ongoing demand for its cloud services. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐