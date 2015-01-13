Cognizant sued by Syntel unit following TriZetto acquisition

NEW YORK Jan 13 Cognizant Technology Solutions
Corp and the healthcare IT services provider it
recently acquired have been sued by a unit of competitor Syntel
Inc for allegedly interfering with a contract and
misappropriating confidential information.
In a lawsuit filed Monday, Syntel Sterling Best Shores
Mauritius Limited sought $3.4 million from the IT provider,
TriZetto, and $6.1 billion in punitive damages based on
Cognizant's net worth.
The lawsuit followed Cognizant's acquisition last year of
TriZetto for $2.7 billion from London-based private equity firm
Apax Partners LLP.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)