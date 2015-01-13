REFILE-UPDATE 1-Cognizant sued by Syntel unit following TriZetto acquisition

(Refiles to fix typographical error in 5th paragraph)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Jan 13 Cognizant Technology Solutions
Corp and the healthcare IT services provider it
recently acquired have been sued by a unit of competitor Syntel
Inc for allegedly interfering with a contract and
misappropriating confidential information.
In a lawsuit filed on Monday in U.S. District Court in
Manhattan, Syntel Sterling Best Shores Mauritius Limited sought
$3.4 million from the IT provider, TriZetto, and $6.1 billion in
punitive damages based on Cognizant's net worth.
Cognizant acquired TriZetto last year for $2.7 billion from
London-based private equity firm Apax Partners LLP.
Cognizant and Syntel did not immediately respond to requests
for comment on Tuesday.
Cognizant said in November that it had completed the
TriZetto acquisition and that the combination would enable
healthcare organizations to increase efficiency.
Syntel said in its lawsuit that because of the acquisition
it terminated an existing contract it had with TriZetto, and
that as a result it was entitled to "transition rebates" of $3.4
million. TriZetto has refused to pay the rebates, the lawsuit
says.
Damages in a lawsuit are awarded only after a defendant is
found liable, and under U.S. Supreme Court precedent, the ratio
of punitive to compensatory damages generally must be below
10:1.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond and David Ingram; Editing by Bernard
Orr)