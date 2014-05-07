Cognizant's quarterly revenue rises 20 pct

BRIEF-RGS Energy sees preliminary Q1 net sales of $1.96 mln
* positive outlook is supported by strong tailwinds emerging in u.s. Residential solar market, which is projected to grow at 9% in 2017, according to gtm research
May 7 Technology services provider Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp posted a 20 percent rise in quarterly revenue as its customers in North America and Europe raised their IT spending.
The company's net income rose to $348.9 million, or 57 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $284.2 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Cognizant earned 62 cents per share.
Revenue rose to $2.42 billion from $2.02 billion. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* positive outlook is supported by strong tailwinds emerging in u.s. Residential solar market, which is projected to grow at 9% in 2017, according to gtm research
April 24 General Motors Co's bid to block hundreds of lawsuits, potentially worth billions of dollars, over a deadly ignition-switch defect broke down on Monday when the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear its appeal claiming the suits were barred by the No. 1 American automaker's 2009 bankruptcy.
TORONTO, April 24 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday morning, boosted by solid gains for banking stocks as investors cheered domestic data and French election results that limited the risk of another core member leaving the European Union.