UPDATE 2-Cognizant boosts forecast again after healthy quarter

* Q2 rev $3.09 bln vs est 3.03 bln
* Q2 adj. profit 79 cents/shr vs est 73 cents/shr
* Healthcare rev rises 39 pct
* Shares rise as much as 9.6 pct
(Adds CEO comments, details, shares)
By Abhirup Roy
Aug 5 IT services provider Cognizant Technology
Solutions Corp reported stronger-than-expected
quarterly revenue and profit, as its business that serves the
healthcare industry led the company's growth for the third
quarter in a row.
Like its Indian rivals Tata Consultancy Services,
and Infosys Ltd, New Jersey-based Cognizant gets the
largest chunk of its revenue from financial services clients.
But its division that helps health insurers, drug companies,
and other health-related businesses streamline their operations
is its fastest-growing.
Cognizant said in May it expected healthcare to drive growth
this year, helped by its $2.7 billion acquisition of U.S.
healthcare IT services provider TriZetto Corp and the
implementation of the U.S. Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.
Shares of Cognizant, which also raised its full-year revenue
and adjusted profit forecasts for the second time this year,
rose as much as 9.6 percent in early trading on Wednesday.
Revenue from Cognizant's healthcare clients surged 39
percent to $897.3 million in the second quarter ended June 30,
while revenue from its core financial clients rose 18.1 percent
to $1.25 billion.
The company's healthcare business accounted for 29.1 percent
of revenue in the quarter, compared with 25.6 percent in the
same quarter of 2014.
An unprecedented wave of M&A activity among health insurers
has created some uncertainty for Cognizant, however.
On one hand, merged companies may need help to integrate
their systems. On the other, there are fewer companies with
which to do business.
Cognizant said on Wednesday it did not expect a 7-year deal
it signed with health insurer Health Net Inc last year
to be implemented after the company agreed to be bought by
larger rival Centene Corp.
Chief Executive Francisco D'Souza said it was unclear in the
short term how other deals would affect his company.
"We have been appropriately prudent as we have given our
guidance to account for that," he told Reuters.
Cognizant raised its forecast for full-year adjusted profit
to at least $3.00 per share from $2.93 and its forecast for
revenue to at least $12.33 billion, from $12.24 billion.
Analysts on average expected a profit $2.97 per share and
revenue of $12.32 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 22.6 percent to $3.09 billion. Excluding items,
Cognizant earned 79 cents per share. Analysts on average had
expected 73 cents per share and revenue of $3.03 billion.
Up to Tuesday's close, the stock had risen more than 20
percent in the past 12 months.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian and Ted Kerr)