Cognizant revenue rises 10 percent

May 6 IT services provider Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp reported a 10 percent rise in revenue, helped by higher demand for its digital services.

The company's net income rose to $441.2 million, or 72 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $382.9 million or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $3.20 billion from $2.91 billion. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)