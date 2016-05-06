Cognizant revenue rises 10 percent

BRIEF-Peoples Bancorp announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board
* Peoples Bancorp Inc announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 6 IT services provider Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp reported a 10 percent rise in revenue, helped by higher demand for its digital services.
The company's net income rose to $441.2 million, or 72 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $382.9 million or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $3.20 billion from $2.91 billion. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Columbus Gold announces $5 million bought deal short-form prospectus offering
* Northern Trust Corporation reports fourth quarter net income of $266.5 million, earnings per common share of $1.11