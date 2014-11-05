IT services provider Cognizant's revenue rises 12 pct

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
Nov 5 IT services provider Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp reported a 12 percent rise in quarterly revenue due to higher spending by customers in North America and Europe.
The company's net income rose to $355.6 million, or 58 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $319.6 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $2.58 billion from $2.31 billion. (Reporting by Lehar Maan and Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015