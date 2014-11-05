版本:
IT services provider Cognizant's revenue rises 12 pct

Nov 5 IT services provider Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp reported a 12 percent rise in quarterly revenue due to higher spending by customers in North America and Europe.

The company's net income rose to $355.6 million, or 58 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $319.6 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $2.58 billion from $2.31 billion. (Reporting by Lehar Maan and Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
