Cognizant profit jumps 26 percent

May 5 IT services provider Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp reported a 26 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong demand from its healthcare and financial clients.

The company's net income rose to $557 million, or 92 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $441 million, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 10.7 percent to $3.55 billion. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)