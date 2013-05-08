Cognizant profit rises on higher demand from Europe

BRIEF-UK's CMA says accepts undertakings for Mastercard and Vocalink deal
* UK's CMA - Accepted undertakings in lieu of reference to phase 2 given by Mastercard UK Holdco limited (Mastercard)
May 8 IT services company Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp posted a higher quarterly profit on a 23 percent rise in demand from Europe.
While spending on services such as consulting is yet to make a recovery, Cognizant is benefiting from growing outsourcing from European companies as instability in the region forces them to restructure and cut costs.
Net income rose to $284.2 million, or 93 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $243.7 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue for the quarter rose 18 percent to $2.02 billion.
* UK's CMA - Accepted undertakings in lieu of reference to phase 2 given by Mastercard UK Holdco limited (Mastercard)
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, as rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea, a stronger yen and renewed uncertainty in the French presidential election hurt investor sentiment.