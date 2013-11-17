版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 18日 星期一

BRIEF-Cogstate seeks trading halt

Nov 18 CogState Ltd : * Trading halt * Seeks trading halt pending announcement regarding a capital raising and

release of financial results guidance for HY to December 31 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

