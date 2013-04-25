版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 26日 星期五

BRIEF-Coinstar shares up 5.8 pct after the bell following results

NEW YORK, April 25 Coinstar Inc : * Shares were up 5.8 percent after the bell following the release of its results.

