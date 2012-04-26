UPDATE 1-Coinstar 2nd-qtr rev outlook disappoints, shares down

* Q1 adj EPS $1.39 vs est $1.34
* Sees Q2 adj EPS $1.09-$1.24 vs est $1.05
* Sees Q2 rev $525-$550 mln vs est $544.1 mln
* Shares down 3 pct, after market
By Supantha Mukherjee
April 26 Coinstar Inc reported a higher
quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates, helped mainly by
growth at its Redbox unit, but forecast second-quarter revenue
mostly below analysts' expectations.
Shares of the company, which courted controversy with
Hollywood Studios for Redbox's $1-a-night DVDs, were down 3
percent in extended trading.
For the second quarter, the electronic kiosk company expects
to earn $1.09 to $1.24 a share excluding items, on revenue of
$525 million to $550 million.
Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of $1.05 a share,
on revenue of $544.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Bellevue, Washington-based Redbox offers self-service movie
rentals at over 30,000 kiosks across the United States, and the
DVD rental unit contributed nearly 90 percent of Coinstar's
revenue in the latest quarter.
The company's revenue are dependent on release schedules of
movies, Chief Financial Officer J Scott Di Valerio told Reuters
in an interview.
"If you look at the box office for the titles that are going
to be available for us in the second quarter, it is down 13
percent," he said.
The company has also formed a joint venture with Verizon
Communications Inc to sell video services that compete
with those of Netflix Inc.
The venture will combine the Redbox DVD rental kiosk
business with an Internet video offering from Verizon, including
mobile offerings, in the second half of the year.
Valerio said Coinstar will divulge details about the new
offering closer to its launch.
Reuters had earlier reported, citing sources, that the new
service's price will start from around $6 a month for movie
streaming and one DVD rental at a time from the Redbox kiosks.
For the first quarter, Coinstar said income from continuing
operations was $53.7 million, or $1.65 a share, compared with
$14.8 million, or 46 cents a share a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.39 a share.
Revenue rose 34 percent to $568.2 million. Redbox revenue
was up 39 percent at $502.9 million.
Shares of the company, which have gained a third of their
value in the last three months, fell $2.01 in aftermarket
trading on Thursday. The stock closed at $67.51 in regular
trading on the Nasdaq.