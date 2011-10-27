UPDATE 2-Coinstar shares drop after price hike, guidance

* Redbox DVD rental prices to rise 20 percent

Oct 27 Coinstar Inc (CSTR.O) said it was raising the price of low-cost movie rentals through its Redbox kiosks and lowered its fourth-quarter earnings-per-share guidance, sending its shares down nearly 12 percent.

The price for renting a standard definition DVD from a Redbox kiosk will increase at the end of the month to $1.20 from $1, the company said on Tuesday as it announced quarterly results that appeared to benefit from problems at rival Netflix Inc (NFLX.O).

Coinstar shares fell nearly 12 percent to $46.70 in after-hours trading from the $52.95 close on Nasdaq.

Piper Jaffray analyst Michael Olson said he believed shares fell because the company lowered fourth-quarter earnings-per-share guidance based on higher debit card transactions fees resulting from a change in federal law.

Fees retailers pay to banks when customers use their debit cards fell beginning Oct. 1 for most merchants, but Coinstar said it had the effect of raising fees for small amounts like its movie rentals.

"The underlying fundamentals of the Redbox business look very strong," Olson said, adding that he expected the company would be able to negotiate lower fees over the coming months.

"We expect the negative impact on EPS to be temporary and the positive impact of greater demand to be ongoing," Olson said via email.

For the fourth quarter, Coinstar said it expected earnings-per-share between 57 cents and 67 cents and consolidated revenue between $485 million and $510 million.

Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter said the announcement of the price increase and the lowered guidance likely contributed to pressure on Coinstar shares.

The company, which also operates coin-counting kiosks, reported third-quarter increases in revenue and earnings per share that beat expectations.

Revenue rose 23 percent from a year earlier to $465.6 million for the quarter that ended in September, topping analyst average expectations of $462.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The company reported earnings-per-share of $1.18 versus 60 cents per share a year earlier.

The company likely gained customers fed up with rival Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) the top video rental company that lost 800,000 subscribers last quarter after it raised prices for its monthly DVD and streaming subscriptions as much as 60 percent.

Coinstar Chief Executive Paul Davis, on a conference call with analysts, said it was tough to tell the precise impact of the Netflix troubles but said Redbox rentals from unique credit cards jumped 8 percent from the previous quarter.

Also, Redbox rentals made up the biggest share of the DVD rental market for the first time with nearly 35 percent for the quarter. Online and by-mail rentals stood at 33 percent, Coinstar said.

Davis said Coinstar was raising the standard DVD rental price to help cover rising operating costs. The company will offer promotions including a $1-per-DVD rental price if a movie is reserved online for kiosk pickup during the month of November.

Prices for Blu-ray discs and video game rentals will stay the same. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)