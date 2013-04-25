版本:
Coinstar's quarterly profit falls

April 25 Coinstar Inc, the operator of Redbox video rental kiosks, posted a 58 percent fall in quarterly profit.

Net income fell to $22.6 million, or 78 cents per share, in the first quarter from $53.7 million, or $1.65 per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose 1 percent to $574.7 million.

