Coinstar's quarterly profit falls

UPDATE 1-Westinghouse wins UK reactor approval from nuclear regulator
LONDON, March 30 Toshiba's Westinghouse, which filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday, has won approval for its AP1000 reactor design, Britain's nuclear regulator said on Thursday.
April 25 Coinstar Inc, the operator of Redbox video rental kiosks, posted a 58 percent fall in quarterly profit.
Net income fell to $22.6 million, or 78 cents per share, in the first quarter from $53.7 million, or $1.65 per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose 1 percent to $574.7 million.
* Micronet enertec technologies- co's unit awarded 3 purchase orders in last 2 weeks from a private aerospace & defense contractor totaling about $1 million
* Payment for shares repurchased under program will be funded using company's cash on hand