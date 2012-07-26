UPDATE 1-Coinstar sees revenue largely below Street; shares fall

* Sees FY12 revenue $2.21-$2.31 bln vs est $2.28 bln

By Sruthi Ramakrishnan

July 26 Redbox kiosks owner Coinstar Inc forecast full-year revenue largely below estimates on rollout delays in Canada, sending its shares down 13 percent after market.

The company, which posted a higher-than-expected second-quarter profit, raised its revenue forecast to between $2.21 billion and $2.31 billion, from the previous $2.16 billion to $2.28 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $2.28 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"We've taken into account the impact of the NCR acquisition ... We are in the process of taking (NCR's) blue kiosks out and replacing with Redbox kiosks," Chief Financial Officer Scott Di Valerio told Reuters.

The company acquired NCR's DVD assets in February for about $100 million.

Coinstar expects the acquisition to add to results in 2013.

Due to a delay in signing some retail contracts in Canada, the company would be installing less number of kiosks this year than it had originally anticipated, Di Valerio said.

The company expects fewer titles and less box office releases in the third quarter, compared with a year earlier, which could affect its DVD-rental business.

Coinstar has formed a joint venture with Verizon Communications Inc in February to sell video services that compete with those of Netflix Inc.

The venture will combine the Redbox DVD rental kiosk business with an Internet video offering from Verizon, including mobile offerings, in the second half of the year.

Coinstar's net income rose to $36.9 million, or $1.11 per share, in the second quarter from $26.7 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased 22 percent to $532.2 million.

Core diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were $1.25.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1.16 per share, on revenue of $545 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's shares closed at $59.22 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.