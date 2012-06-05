Coinstar to roll out kiosks serving Seattle's Best Coffee

NEW YORK, June 5 Coinstar Inc, known for its Redbox movie rental and its namesake coin-counting kiosks, is now planning to roll out Rubi coffee kiosks featuring Seattle's Best Coffee beverages in groceries, drugstores and mass merchants.

The partnership will help Seattle's Best Coffee, part of Starbucks Corp, take its premium coffee to more customers and markets.

The rollout will begin this summer, Coinstar and Seattle's Best Coffee said in a joint statement on Tuesday. They expect to roll out about 500 Rubi kiosks by the end of the year, and thousands of machines in the next several years.

"Together, we will deliver the kind of quality, convenience and value that we know coffee drinkers on-the-go will appreciate," Coinstar CEO Paul Davis said in the statement.

The Rubi kiosks will serve brewed coffee and specialty drinks including mochas and vanilla lattes with prices starting at $1. The kiosks will first be rolled out in the U.S. Northeast and West Coast.

Seattle's Best Coffee is already available at more than 50,000 outlets including restaurants, convenience stores, cruise ships, movie theaters, airlines, offices, universities and retail locations, and in the form of packaged coffee offerings in more than 20,000 places where groceries are sold.