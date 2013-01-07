Coke names new business head for Mexico unit

BRIEF-Ritter Pharmaceuticals says end of phase 2 meeting with FDA and initiates phase 3 program development activities
* Ritter pharmaceuticals, inc. Announces end of phase 2 meeting with the fda and initiates phase 3 program development activities
MEXICO CITY Jan 7 The Coca-Cola Co on Monday said it named Francisco Crespo president of its Mexican affiliate, replacing Brian Smith who now heads the company's Latin American business.
Crespo previously headed Coke's South American division.
Coke has a 28.7 percent stake in Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa, which is Latin America's biggest coke bottler.
* Ritter pharmaceuticals, inc. Announces end of phase 2 meeting with the fda and initiates phase 3 program development activities
* Caterpillar inc - board voted today to maintain quarterly cash dividend of seventy-seven cents ($0.77) per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Company has obtained a commitment for a $7 million debtor-in-possession financing facility