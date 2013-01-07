版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 8日 星期二 01:23 BJT

Coke names new business head for Mexico unit

MEXICO CITY Jan 7 The Coca-Cola Co on Monday said it named Francisco Crespo president of its Mexican affiliate, replacing Brian Smith who now heads the company's Latin American business.

Crespo previously headed Coke's South American division.

Coke has a 28.7 percent stake in Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa, which is Latin America's biggest coke bottler.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐