Coke, Pepsi to alter caramel coloring ingredient

March 9 Coca-Cola Co and PepsiCo Inc are making changes to the production of an ingredient in their namesake colas to avoid the need to label the packages with a cancer warning.

Coke and Pepsi said on Friday that they had asked their suppliers of the caramel coloring in their colas to alter their manufacturing process to meet the requirements of a California ballot initiative aiming to limit exposure to toxic chemicals.

The change is meant to reduce the amount of a chemical called 4-methylimidazole, or 4-MI.

High levels of that chemical have been linked to cancer in animals.