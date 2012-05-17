版本:
Appeals court revives POM lawsuit versus Coca-Cola

SAN FRANCISCO May 17 A U.S. appeals court revived part of a lawsuit against Coca-Cola Co in which POM Wonderful LLC accused Coke of falsely advertising its "Pomegranate Blueberry" juice product.

The ruling was delivered on Thursday by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

