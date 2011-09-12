UPDATE 2-Coke Enterprises to buy back stock, backs outlook

* Sees full-year earnings of $2.10 to $2.15 a share
* Approves new share repurchase program targeting $1 bln
(Adds sales, estimates)
NEW YORK, Sept 12 Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc
CCE.N, Western Europe's biggest Coke bottler, approved a
share buyback program of up to $1 billion and affirmed its 2011
outlook.
The Atlanta-based company buys syrup concentrate from
Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) and bottles and distributes drinks in seven
nations such as Britain and France.
It still expects full-year earnings of $2.10 to $2.15 a
share, including a currency benefit of about 15 cents. Analysts
on average were expecting a profit of about $2.15, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said the new share repurchase program would
begin once it completes the current one. It intends to buy back
at least $500 million worth of stock in 2012.
(Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan; Editing by Derek Caney and
Lisa Von Ahn)