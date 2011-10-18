UPDATE 1-Colabor Q3 profit rises on buyouts

BRIEF-Toromont Industries Q4 earnings per share C$0.58
(Follows alerts)
Oct 18 Canada's Colabor Group Inc , a wholesaler and distributor of food and non-food products, posted a 72 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by various acquisitions.
Third-quarter net income rose to C$3.1 million, or 14 Canadian cents a share, from C$1.8 million, or 8 Canadian cents a share, last year.
Total sales for the period ended September 10 rose 38 percent to C$324.8 million.
Acquisitions contributed C$83.0 million to quarterly sales.
Shares of the Boucherville, Quebec-based closed at C$9.27 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
