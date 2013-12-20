Coleman Cable to sell itself to Southwire for about $492 mln

Dec 20 Coleman Cable Inc, a maker of
electrical wire and cable products, said it would sell itself to
privately held Southwire Co for about $492 million.
Southwire's offer of $26.25 per share is at a premium of
about 7 percent to Coleman stock's Thursday close.
Including Coleman's debt, the deal is valued at about $786
million.
Coleman's management team will join Southwire after the deal
closes, expected in the first quarter of 2014, Coleman said.
Macquarie Capital and Wells Fargo Securities are Southwire's
financial advisers. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is the legal adviser.
Jefferies LLC is the financial adviser to Coleman, while
Sullivan & Cromwell LLP and Winston & Strawn LLP are serving as
legal advisers.