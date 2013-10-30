Wire manufacturer Coleman Cable explores sale -sources

NEW YORK Oct 30 Coleman Cable Inc, a
manufacturer of electrical and electronic wire and cable
products, is exploring a potential sale, according to people
familiar with the matter.
Coleman is in early-stage discussions with potential buyers
before sending out detailed financial information about the
company in the next several weeks, the people said on Wednesday,
asking not to be named because the matter is confidential.
The Waukegan, Illinois-based company has roughly $90 million
in annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization and may be valued at around 8.5 times in a
potential sale, or more than $750 million, two of the people
said. Coleman has a market capitalization of just over $400
million currently.
Investment bank Jefferies is advising Coleman on the sale
process, which is expected to draw interest mainly from larger
cable and wire manufacturers, the people said.
Representatives for Coleman Cable and Jefferies did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.