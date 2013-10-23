版本:
American Realty to buy Cole Real Estate for $11.2 billion

Oct 23 American Realty Capital Properties said it would buy Cole Real Estate Investments for $11.2 billion to create the largest net lease real estate investment trust.

American Realty said it would offer 1.0929 of its shares or $13.82 in cash for each Cole share.

The stock offer is valued at $14.59 per Cole share based on American Realty's closing price of $13.35 on Tuesday.
