UPDATE 1-Colfax profit beats estimates on higher margins

* Q1 adj EPS $0.23 vs est $0.20

* Q1 sales $886.4 mln vs est $885.9 mln

May 8 Pumps and fluid-handling products maker Colfax Corp's adjusted quarterly profit beat estimates on higher margins at the company's gas-handling business, mainly in China and South Africa.

Colfax posted a net loss of $109.3 million, or $1.33 per share, for the first quarter compared with a net income of $6.6 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 23 cents per share, above analysts' average estimates of 20 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Including revenues from Charter acquisition, total sales grew five time to $886.4 million for the quarter ended march 30, beating analysts' estimates of $885.9 million.

Colfax - which also sells replacement parts and repairs its manufactured products to be used in oil, gas and power industries - recorded a gas- and fluid-handling backlog of $1.4 million at the end of the quarter.

Shares of the Fulton, Maryland-based company closed at $32.93 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.