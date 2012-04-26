Colgate-Palmolive sales, profit rise

April 26 Colgate-Palmolive Co posted
higher quarterly profit and sales on Thursday as it increased
advertising and cut costs to mitigate the impact of foreign
currency fluctuations.
The toothpaste maker earned $593 million, or $1.23 per
share, in the first quarter, up from $576 million, or $1.16 per
share, a year earlier. Excluding charges related to cost cuts
and the sale of land in Mexico, Colgate earned $601 million, or
$1.24 per share, in the latest quarter.
Its sales rose nearly 5.2 percent to $4.20 billion, while
the volume of goods sold rose 3.5 percent.
Colgate gets most of its revenue from outside the United
States. While recent growth in its largest market, Latin
America, has helped lately, a stronger U.S. dollar cuts into its
profits.