UPDATE 1-Colgate-Palmolive profit matches expectations

April 26 Colgate-Palmolive Co posted a
higher quarterly profit on Thursday that met analysts'
expectations as it increased advertising and cut costs to
mitigate the impact of foreign currency fluctuations.
The toothpaste maker also stood by its forecast for the year
and said it remains comfortable with analysts' expectations.
Colgate earned $593 million, or $1.23 per share, in the
first quarter, up from $576 million, or $1.16 per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding charges related to cost cuts and the sale of land
in Mexico, Colgate earned $601 million, or $1.24 per share, in
the latest quarter. The profit matched analysts' expectations of
$1.24 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Its sales rose nearly 5.2 percent to $4.20 billion, slightly
better than the $4.18 billion expected by analysts.
Organic sales, which strip out the impact of foreign
exchange, acquisitions and divestitures, rose 6.5 percent, the
largest increase Colgate has seen in seven quarters. The volume
of goods sold and pricing each rose 3.5 percent.
New York-based Colgate gets most of its revenue from outside
the United States. While growth in Latin America, its largest
market, has helped, a stronger U.S. dollar cuts into its
profits.
Advertising spending rose 7 percent to $448 million as
Colgate spent some of the money it received from raising prices
and cutting costs to promote its brands around the world.
Colgate said its share of the global toothpaste market rose to
45.2 percent, up 0.8 share point from a year earlier, while its
lead in manual toothbrushes rose 0.6 point to 32.7 percent.
In January, Colgate said that while it still expected
double-digit growth in earnings per share, it added the caveat
that such growth would be on a currency-neutral basis.
Colgate reiterated that forecast on Thursday and said it is
still comfortable with external profit growth expectations.
Analysts, on average, currently expect Colgate to earn $5.39 per
share this year.
Colgate competes with a variety of household products makers
including Procter & Gamble Co, whose products include
Crest toothpaste and Oral-B toothbrushes. P&G is set to report
its quarterly results on Friday.