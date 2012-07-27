版本:
New Issue - Colgate-Palmolive sells $500 mln notes

July 27 Colgate-Palmolive Co on Friday
sold $500 million of medium-term notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    HSBC, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: COLGATE

AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 1.95 PCT    MATURITY    02/01/2023
TYPE MTN        ISS PRICE 98.537   FIRST PAY   02/01/2013
MOODY'S Aa3     YIELD 2.106 PCT    SETTLEMENT  08/01/2012   
S&P AA-MINUS    SPREAD 58 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH AA-MINUS   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 10 BPS

