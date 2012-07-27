New Issue - Colgate-Palmolive sells $500 mln notes

METALS-Supply concerns keep London copper near $6,000 per tonne
* Officials at Chile mine put conditions on meeting with union
July 27 Colgate-Palmolive Co on Friday sold $500 million of medium-term notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. HSBC, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: COLGATE AMT $500 MLN COUPON 1.95 PCT MATURITY 02/01/2023 TYPE MTN ISS PRICE 98.537 FIRST PAY 02/01/2013 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD 2.106 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/01/2012 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 58 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH AA-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 10 BPS
* Officials at Chile mine put conditions on meeting with union
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02202017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH LIVECHAT:INDIAN REAL ESTATE MARKET Niranjan Hiranandani, co-founder of the Hiranandani Group, joins us at 9:30 am to discuss on a variety of topics including the future of high-end luxury houses
* clarifies on news article titled “Alibaba owner invests in Globe unit” in the philippine star