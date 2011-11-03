New Issue-Colgate-Palmolive sells $1 bln debt in 3 parts

BRIEF-Boral says shareholders of Headwaters approve acquisition by co
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 3 Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL.N) on Thursday
sold $1 billion of senior unsecured notes in three parts, said
HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and BNP Paribas were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO TRANCHE 1 AMT $300 MLN COUPON 0.6 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2014 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.621 FIRST PAY 5/15/2012 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD 0.727 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/8/2011 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 35 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH AA-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 5 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $400 MLN COUPON 1.30 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2016 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.462 FIRST PAY 5/15/2012 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD 1.408 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/8/2011 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 50 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH AA-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 7.5 BPS
TRANCHE 3 AMT $300 MLN COUPON 2.45 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.554 FIRST PAY 5/15/2012 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD 2.615 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/8/2011 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 55 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH AA-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 10 BPS
SYDNEY, Feb 6 After a long pause, the auctioneer commissioned to sell a northern Sydney beach-side apartment for in excess of A$800,000 ($614,391) puts his gavel away, unable to entice a single bid.