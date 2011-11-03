版本:
New Issue-Colgate-Palmolive sells $1 bln debt in 3 parts

  Nov 3 Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL.N) on Thursday
sold $1 billion of senior unsecured notes in three parts, said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
 HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup
and BNP Paribas were the joint bookrunning managers for the
sale.
BORROWER: COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO
TRANCHE 1
AMT $300 MLN      COUPON 0.6 PCT      MATURITY  11/15/2014
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 99.621    FIRST PAY  5/15/2012
MOODY'S Aa3       YIELD 0.727 PCT     SETTLEMENT 11/8/2011
S&P AA-MINUS      SPREAD 35 BPS       PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH AA-MINUS    MORE THAN TREAS     MAKE-WHOLE CALL 5 BPS
TRANCHE 2
AMT $400 MLN     COUPON 1.30 PCT     MATURITY  11/15/2016
TYPE SR NTS      ISS PRICE 99.462    FIRST PAY  5/15/2012
MOODY'S Aa3      YIELD 1.408 PCT     SETTLEMENT 11/8/2011
S&P AA-MINUS     SPREAD 50 BPS       PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH AA-MINUS   MORE THAN TREAS     MAKE-WHOLE CALL 7.5 BPS
              TRANCHE 3
AMT $300 MLN     COUPON 2.45 PCT     MATURITY  11/15/2021
TYPE SR NTS      ISS PRICE 98.554    FIRST PAY  5/15/2012
MOODY'S Aa3      YIELD 2.615 PCT     SETTLEMENT 11/8/2011
S&P AA-MINUS     SPREAD 55 BPS       PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH AA-MINUS   MORE THAN TREAS     MAKE-WHOLE CALL 10 BPS

