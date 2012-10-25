版本:
Colgate posts higher quarterly profit while sales slip

Oct 25 Colgate-Palmolive Co posted a higher quarterly profit on Thursday as the toothpaste and soap maker spent a bit more on advertising to entice shoppers as it raised prices.

Third-quarter profit was $654 million, or $1.36 per share, compared with a profit of $643 million, or $1.31 per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell 1 percent to $4.33 billion.

