Colgate posts higher quarterly profit

BRIEF-INV Metals reports 2016 results and provides corporate update
Jan 31 Colgate-Palmolive Co posted a higher quarterly profit on Thursday as it raised prices and used more advertising to entice shoppers to buy its toothpaste and other products.
Colgate, which will cut about 6 percent of its workforce in a restructuring announced in October, said it had earned $598 million, or $1.26 per share, in the fourth quarter, up from $590 million, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier.
The latest quarter's results included $73 million, or 15 cents per share, in after-tax charges from the restructuring and costs from the sale of land in Mexico.
* Diversified Royalty Corp. announces fourth quarter and 2016 annual results
MEXICO CITY, March 28 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil said on Tuesday it plans to ask shareholders at an April 5 meeting to approve up to 3 billion pesos ($158 million) in share buybacks between April 2017 and April 2018.