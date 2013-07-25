Colgate-Palmolive lowers profit view as foreign exchange hits

UPDATE 2-Stada backs improved 5.3 bln euro bid from Bain, Cinven
* Shares jump 11 percent, bid exceeds expectations (Adds details on bidding process, buyers' plans, Stada's business)
July 25 Colgate-Palmolive Co posted lower quarterly profit as the impact of the stronger dollar pressured its international business, and lowered its 2013 earnings forecast as Latin American sales slipped.
The consumer products maker said on Tuesday that profit fell to $561 million, or 60 per share, from $627 million, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 1.9 percent to $4.35 billion, below the $4.39 billion analysts expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Unfavorable foreign exchange lowered sales by 3 percentage points.
Citing the impact of February's devaluation of the Venezuelan bolivar, Colgate now expects earnings per share to rise 4.5 percent to 5.5 percent for the year, down one percentage point from its previous forecast.
* Shares jump 11 percent, bid exceeds expectations (Adds details on bidding process, buyers' plans, Stada's business)
April 10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
LONDON, April 10 Trading volumes were muted for many financial market assets on Monday with investors refraining from making big bets because of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the Korean peninsula.