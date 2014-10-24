UPDATE 1-Colgate profit down on weak Brazil, China demand; warns on dollar

(Adds estimates, details, shares)
Oct 24 Colgate-Palmolive Co reported a 17
percent drop in third-quarter profit and lowered its full-year
earnings forecast, hurt by weak demand in Brazil and China and a
stronger U.S. dollar.
Shares of the company, whose profit has fallen in four of
the past six quarters, fell 2 percent before the bell on Friday.
The stronger dollar will slow the company's full-year profit
per share growth to 3-4 percent, Colgate said. It had previously
expected a 4-5 percent growth.
U.S. companies with big international operations are having
to adjust to a new environment after more than a decade of
reaping the benefits of a relatively weak dollar on earnings.
Emerging markets, which generate about 50 percent of
Colgate's net sales, have weakened in the past few months, with
Brazil slipping into recession and China facing what is said to
be its worst slowdown in 24 years.
Colgate, which controls nearly 45 percent of the global
toothpaste market, said net sales in Latin America fell 4.5
percent in the quarter ended Sept. 30.
Procter & Gamble Co, the world's largest household
products maker, reported a slight fall in quarterly sales on
Friday and said a stronger dollar would significantly hurt
revenue and earnings in the current quarter.
Colgate's net income fell to $542 million, or 59 cents per
share, in the quarter, from $656 million, or 70 cents per share,
a year earlier.
Worldwide net sales fell marginally to $4.38 billion.
Organic sales, which strip out the impact of acquisitions,
divestitures and foreign exchange, rose 3.5 percent.
Excluding items, the company earned 76 cents per share, in
line with analysts' average estimate, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company, which have lost about 4.5 percent in
the past three months, closed at $65.05 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Thursday.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian and Simon Jennings)