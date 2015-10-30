Colgate-Palmolive posts 5th straight fall in quarterly sales

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 30 Colgate-Palmolive Co, the world's largest toothpaste maker, reported its fifth straight decline in quarterly sales, hurt by weak demand in Latin America and a strong dollar.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $726 million, or 80 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $542 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales fell 11 percent in Latin America, a region where Colgate makes most of its sales. Total sales fell 8.7 percent to $4 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.