UPDATE 1-Colgate-Palmolive sales miss on strong dollar, weak LatAm demand

Jan 29 Colgate-Palmolive Co reported
lower-than-expected sales for the last quarter of 2015, hurt by
a strong dollar and weak demand in Latin America.
The company, which gets more than three-fourths of its
revenue from outside the United States, has been raising prices
to counter the impact of the stronger dollar.
But that has taken a hit on volumes in regions such as Latin
America, the company's biggest market by sales.
The average value of the dollar rose 11.7 percent against a
basket of currencies in the quarter, compared with a year
earlier.
The company raised prices by 13 percent in Latin America in
the three months ended Dec.31, pushing down volumes by 4
percent.
Total net sales fell 7.6 percent to $3.90 billion.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of $3.93 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company reported a loss of $458 million, or 51 cents per
share, compared with a profit of $628 million, or 68 cents per
share.
Colgate took a $1.08 billion charge in the quarter related
to a change in the way it accounts for its business in
Venezuela.
The company said it would no longer include the assets and
liabilities of its Venezuelan operations in its balance sheet.
Venezuela's crumbling economy has forced many major U.S.
corporations with significant presence to either exit, or reduce
their operations in the country.
