April 30 Consumer products maker Colgate-Palmolive Co reported its third straight quarter of falling revenue as a strong dollar reduced the value of overseas sales.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $542 million, or 59 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, from $388 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell nearly 6 percent to $4.07 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)