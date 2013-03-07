UPDATE 1-Colgate sets 2-for-1 stock split, 10 pct dividend hike

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 11
March 7 Colgate-Palmolive Co said it is planning a two-for-one stock split and a 10 percent increase in its dividend,i as the toothpaste maker believes it still has strong growth potential with its new products and a continued global expansion.
Even before Thursday's announcement, shares of Colgate had risen more than 10 percent this year. The shares rose to $116.50 in premarket trading Thursday from Wednesday's closing price of $115.35 on the New York Stock Exchange.
The record date for the stock split is the close of business on April 23, with shares set to be distributed on May 15. The number of shares outstanding will increase from about 468 million to 936 million.
The new quarterly payout of 68 cents per share on a pre-split basis, up from 62 cents previously, will be paid on May 15 to shareholders of record as of April 23, Colgate said.
April 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9.5 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Elliott Management Corp's activist campaign to shake up Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton, relies on tested U.S. shareholder activism strategies to deliver one of the hedge fund's biggest ever bets on a company. * BRITAIN RETAIL: Shoppers in Britain clamped down on their spending in early 2017 as retail sales rose at the slowest pace since
TOKYO, April 11 Toshiba Corp aims to file its twice-delayed business results on Tuesday afternoon without an endorsement from its auditors, one person familiar with the matter said, increasing the likelihood of a delisting.