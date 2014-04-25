Colgate-Palmolive net profit falls 16 pct

April 25 Colgate-Palmolive Co reported a 16 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by a one-time charge related to the fall in value of the Venezuelan bolivar.

The company's net profit fell to $388 million, or 42 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $460 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the maker of Colgate toothpaste earned 68 cents per share.

Sales rose marginally to $4.32 billion. Organic sales, which strip out the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign exchange, increased 6.5 percent. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore and Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)