Colgate-Palmolive net profit falls 16 pct

April 25 Colgate-Palmolive Co reported a
16 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by a one-time charge
related to the fall in value of the Venezuelan bolivar.
The company's net profit fell to $388 million, or 42 cents
per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $460 million, or
48 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the maker of Colgate toothpaste earned 68
cents per share.
Sales rose marginally to $4.32 billion. Organic sales, which
strip out the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign
exchange, increased 6.5 percent.
