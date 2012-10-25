版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 26日 星期五 00:03 BJT

BRIEF-Colgate CEO says to cut about 10 percent of 54 facilities in restructuring

CHICAGO Oct 25 Colgate-Palmolive Co : * CEO says to cut about 10 percent of 54 facilities in restructuring * CEO says still sees 6-7 percent organic sales growth in 2012

