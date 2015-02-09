Chile Collahuasi mine working half-capacity on maintenance -sources

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 10
ZURICH, May 10 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent lower at 9,074 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
SANTIAGO Feb 9 Chile's massive Collahuasi copper mine will be operating at less than half capacity until at least Friday after the company halted its main grinding mill for maintenance work, sources close to the matter said on Monday.
"It will be suspended at least until Friday," said a source with knowledge of the matter.
Collahuasi, one of the world's largest copper mines, is a partnership between Glencore Plc and Anglo American Plc .
While the maintenance work is ongoing, Collahuasi "will be processing at 40 percent of capacity," another source said.
Collahuasi produced 470,400 tonnes of copper last year, according to Chile's state copper commission Cochilco. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by David Gregorio)
ZURICH, May 10 Swiss Life said it was making progress on its 2018 strategic goals thanks to growth in its fee business and third-party asset management despite lower first-quarter premiums.
ZURICH, May 10 ChemChina has won around 82 percent support from Syngenta shareholders for its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, China's biggest foreign acquisition to date, the two companies said on Wednesday.