Chile Collahuasi mine working half-capacity on maintenance -sources

SANTIAGO Feb 9 Chile's massive Collahuasi copper mine will be operating at less than half capacity until at least Friday after the company halted its main grinding mill for maintenance work, sources close to the matter said on Monday.

"It will be suspended at least until Friday," said a source with knowledge of the matter.

Collahuasi, one of the world's largest copper mines, is a partnership between Glencore Plc and Anglo American Plc .

While the maintenance work is ongoing, Collahuasi "will be processing at 40 percent of capacity," another source said.

Collahuasi produced 470,400 tonnes of copper last year, according to Chile's state copper commission Cochilco. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by David Gregorio)