Chile's Collahuasi reactivates grinding mill after maintenance

SANTIAGO Feb 13 Chile's massive Collahuasi copper mine reactivated its main grinding mill on Friday after halting it earlier this week for minor maintenance work, the company told Reuters.

Collahuasi, one of the world's largest copper mines, is a partnership between Glencore Plc and Anglo American Plc .

"This maintenance, which consisted in changing the lining, was conducted within the planned time frame and according to budget," said the company.

Sources told Reuters earlier this week that while the maintenance work was ongoing, Collahuasi would be processing at 40 percent of capacity.

Collahuasi produced 470,400 tonnes of copper last year, according to Chile's state copper commission Cochilco. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Ken Wills)
