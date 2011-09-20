UPDATE 1-Collective Brands signs distribution deals in Asia

* Signs agreements for markets including Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Spain

Sept 20 Collective Brands said its performance and lifestyle segment signed new distribution agreements in Asia to sell brands like Sperry Top-Sider and Stride Rite, in an attempt to woo customers in international markets.

The company, which earlier collaborated with retailers in Indonesia for its Payless ShoeSource segment, said it will target markets such as Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and Spain under the current agreements.

The Topeka, Kansas-based company said it signed a deal with Japanese retailer ABC-Mart Inc to distribute the Sperry and Saucony brands at its outlets.

It signed a deal with RSH Ltd. to distribute the Sperry Top-Sider, Keds and Saucony brands in Singapore and Malaysia.

Last month, the shoemaker announced that it will review strategic alternatives and shut about 475 of its underperforming stores.

Shares of the company fell slightly more than 1 percent to $13.66 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)