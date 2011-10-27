Morningstar 529 plan report cuts Maine, boosts Utah

* Maine plan slips to "below average" from "above average"
* Regulatory issues, high fees are cause for downgrade
By Jessica Toonkel
Oct 27 Morningstar assigned top ratings to six
of the nation's best college savings plans, while downgrading
Maine's $5.3 billion 529 plan, which is run by Merrill Lynch,
Morningstar said on Thursday.
The Maine downgrade -- due to regulatory issues regarding
how Merrill advisers sold the plan -- is the latest hit to
adviser-sold 529 plans, which have been losing market share to
their direct-sold counterparts.
Earlier this month, the California State Treasurer decided
to shut down its adviser-sold 529 [ID:nN1E79G1TL]. Overall
adviser sold plans have lost 9 percent market share over the
past five years.
The Chicago-based research firm downgraded the plan two
notches to "below average" from "above average" in its annual
529 educational savings plan ratings report, which was
published on Thursday.
The two-notch downgrade was the biggest Morningstar made
for a 529 plan this year.
The move comes as part of a Morningstar study of 58 plans
that manage more than 95 percent of the nation's $133 billion
529 plan market. This marks the second year the firm has come
out with ratings.
Morningstar also on Thursday assigned top ratings to large
college-savings plans including:
Alaska's T. Rowe Price College Savings Plan; Maryland
College Investment Plan, managed by T. Rowe Price; Nevada's The
Vanguard 529 Savings Plan, managed by Upromise and Ohio's
CollegeAdvantage 529 Savings Plan, managed by Ohio Tuition
Trust Authority.
Morningstar also upgraded the Rhode Island CollegeBound
fund, which is run by AllianceBernstein (AB.N), raising its
rating to "below average" from its lowest "bottom" rating for
adding some low-cost index fund options by The Vanguard Group.
Utah's Educational Savings Plan was upgraded from "above
average" to "top-rated" by Morningstar. The researcher upgraded
the Utah Educational Savings Plan because it lowered its fees
earlier this year and added a new investment option, which
allows investors to customize their own target date funds.
MERRILL CENSURE
In January, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority
censured Bank of America's (BAC.N) Merrill Lynch unit $500,000
for failing to have proper supervision in place over how its
representatives were selling its adviser-sold plan, which is
available nationwide.
Specifically, FINRA found that from June 2002 through
February 2007, Merrill did not have proper procedures in place
to make sure that its advisers took into account in-state tax
benefits investors could receive from investing in their own
state 529 plans, when selling them the NextGen plan, according
to a January FINRA notice. As a result, investors who were sold
the NextGen plan missed out on tax benefits.
"Presumably there were shareholders in the plan that
shouldn't have been there," said Laura Lutton, editorial
director at Morningstar.
The downgrade should serve as a wake-up call to advisers
selling nationwide 529 plans, Lutton said. "Advisers need to
make sure that if they are going to put a client in a national
plan that they have done their homework and that there wasn't a
more suitable option with an in-state plan," Lutton said.
The fees of the Maine adviser-sold plan also are higher
than the average, she said. The average expenses of the NextGen
adviser sold plan are 1.53 percent, compared to the average
adviser sold plan, which is 1.47 percent. according to
Morningstar.
Officials for the Finance Authority of Maine and a Merrill
spokesman did not immediately return calls.
While Maine suffered the biggest downgrade, other state 529
plans did see a slip in their ratings. Alaska's John Hancock
Freedom 529 plan and South Dakota's CollegeAccess 529 plan with
Allianz Global Investors were both downgraded from "above
average" to "average" over fees, Lutton said.
The Alaska plan's average costs are 1.88 percent, while the
South Dakota's average costs are 1.66 percent. Both are adviser
sold plans.
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Walden Siew)