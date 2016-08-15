YOUR MONEY--Are you saving too much for your kids' college?

(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.)
By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK Aug 15 Parents these days are expected
to pull off a financial Mission: Impossible. Cover the monthly
bills, pay down debts, help elderly parents, save for retirement
and for kids' college costs, all with incomes that may have been
flat for years.
Facing such a demanding feat, here's some advice you may not
often hear: When it comes to your kids' college costs, maybe you
are doing too much.
To wit, 42 percent of parents are actually losing sleep over
college costs, up from 28 percent just two years ago, according
to new data from the Parents, Kids & Money survey by
Baltimore-based money managers T. Rowe Price.
Of parents surveyed, 57 percent are willing to take on at
least $25,000 of college debt on behalf of their kids, and 19
percent are willing to borrow $100,000 or more.
More parents (58 percent) report having college-savings
accounts for their kids, rather than retirement savings for
themselves (54 percent).
"Parents are more stressed than ever about college costs,
they feel guilty about not being able to help more, and many are
willing to take on huge debts," says Marty Allenbaugh, a senior
marketer for T. Rowe Price.
Their motivation comes from a positive place, of wanting
their children to emerge from college debt-free.
But remember that college saving for little Johnny or Janie
should not be your top financial priority, or even your second
or third. That does not make you a bad parent; it just makes you
realistic.
"Like they say in the safety briefing on an airplane, put
your own oxygen mask on before assisting others," says Stephanie
Genkin, a financial planner from Brooklyn, New York. "That might
sound harsh to parents, but it is advice that may save you from
a severely underfunded retirement."
Since many parents seem to have their financial priorities
backwards, here are a few tips to help turn things around:
FORGET PAYING IT ALL OFF
It is a lovely idea to want your kids to graduate totally
debt-free. But realistically, that goal is far out of reach for
most families, with just 12 percent on track to pull it off,
according to T. Rowe Price.
And it's no wonder. The annual tab for a four-year private
college is $32,410, according to The College Board.
Instead of aiming to cover the full freight of tuition and
fees, set the bar lower and help with some costs, not all.
MODERATE EXPECTATIONS
The sleepless nights some parents experience may partly be
due to their offspring's expectations. An eye-popping 62 percent
of kids are counting on their parents to cover every college
bill, perhaps because they have not been warned otherwise.
A better tactic: Arrange money conversations early and
often. Discuss with your children how they can help with the
college costs, including through part-time work, applying for
grants and scholarships, and low-interest loans.
RESHUFFLE PRIORITIES
College savings should be far down on your to-do list,
according to T. Rowe Price. Saving for retirement, by contrast,
should be the top priority. Ideally you should be socking away
15 percent of income, or at the very least, boost the level of
your employer's 401(k) match.
Next comes paying off debts like credit cards, the most
high-interest ones first. In addition, build an emergency fund
to last you at least 3-6 months' worth of living expenses. After
all that, you can finally think about college savings.
Saving $300 a month from birth is a useful target to aim
for, says Allenbaugh, although even $70 a month for 18 years,
assuming a 6 percent rate of return, will still amount to a
healthy $25,000 by the time university rolls around.
That will put a major dent in the cost of a four-year public
college education for in-state students, which currently comes
to $9,410 a year.
RETAIN FLEXIBILITY
Students entering college enjoy some flexibility when it
comes to funding their education, including scholarships,
grants, loans, work-study programs, and gifts from family
members like doting grandparents. They also have a long stretch
of life ahead of them, to deal with bills that accrue.
However, if you are a parent who has spent all your money
getting your kids through college, your avenues for retirement
funding have narrowed precipitously.
Financial planner Scot Stark of Freeland, Maryland, knows
one generous couple, ages 69 and 71, who helped get their four
kids through college.
They are now staring retirement in the face with a $380,000
outstanding mortgage and only $180,000 in investments.
"You might have to support yourself for 30 years in
retirement," says Genkin. "If that's not a case for putting your
own retirement ahead of college planning, I don't know what is."
(Editing by Lauren Young and Bernadette Baum)