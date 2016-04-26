Collegium Pharma's opioid painkiller wins U.S. approval

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 18
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc said on Tuesday its abuse-deterrent painkiller won full marketing approval from U.S. health regulators.
The drug, Xtampza ER, won a tentative approval in November, but full approval was contingent on the outcome of a lawsuit filed by Purdue Pharma against Collegium.
Purdue Pharma, which has also developed abuse-deterrent versions of the commonly prescribed and often-abused painkiller Oxycontin, claimed that Xtampza infringed some of its patents.
However, the District Court of Massachusetts in February ruled in favor of Collegium.
Xtampza ER is a long-acting oral opioid painkiller meant to be taken after a meal for maximum effect.
(Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru)
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard has proposed a series of measures that should alleviate its concerns about the credit card giant's takeover of payments processing company VocaLink.
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.