REFILE-FDA staff flags risk related to Collegium's opioid painkiller

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
(Refiles to correct spelling to "Collegium" from "Colleguim" in first paragraph)
Sept 9 U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff reviewers expressed concerns over the risk of incorrectly administering Collegium Pharmaceuticals Inc's long-acting opioid painkiller.
The experimental oral formulation of oxycodone, to be called Xtampza, is designed to be taken only after eating as data has shown the absorption of the opioid increases in the presence of food. (1.usa.gov/1MaT3GL) (Reporting by Natalie Grover and Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.