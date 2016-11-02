版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 02:36 BJT

MOVES-Colliers appoints Mendelson, Green as senior partners

Nov 2 Global real estate adviser Colliers International Group Inc said Brad Mendelson and David Green have joined the company as senior partners, effective immediately.

Based in New York, Mendelson and Green will enhance Colliers's retail practice in Manhattan and the New York tristate region, the company said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)

