MOVES-Colliers appoints Mendelson, Green as senior partners

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Global real estate adviser Colliers International Group Inc said Brad Mendelson and David Green have joined the company as senior partners, effective immediately.
Based in New York, Mendelson and Green will enhance Colliers's retail practice in Manhattan and the New York tristate region, the company said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.