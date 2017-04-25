版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 26日 星期三 00:31 BJT

MOVES-Colliers names new senior managing director

April 25 Capital Markets & Investment Services, a unit of real estate services firm Colliers International Group Inc, appointed Ameet Amin as a senior managing director in New York.

Amin previously served as head of acquisitions at commercial real estate management firm JOSS Realty Partners. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)
